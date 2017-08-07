South West Wales

Boy in stable condition after being struck by car in Neath

Air ambulance Image copyright Rhiannon Gwenllian
Image caption The Wales Air Ambulance was called to the incident in Neath

A boy is being treated in hospital after he was struck by a car in Neath.

South Wales Police said a slow-moving vehicle collided with the child at Heol y Felin in the town at about 13:05 BST on Monday.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he is in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses. The air ambulance was sent but it was decided to take the boy to hospital by road.