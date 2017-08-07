Police name motorcyclist killed in Port Talbot crash

Image copyright Family picture

A man killed in a crash in Port Talbot on Sunday has been named by police.

Lee Roach, 37, from the Sandfields area of the town, was travelling along Cwmavon Road on his motorcycle when it collided with a vehicle moving in the opposite direction.

South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 10:00 BST.

Mr Roach's family said he was a "loving father, son and brother".

"Lee was a local man, known by the community of Port Talbot where he has always lived since birth," the family said in a statement.

"He was a loving father to Kian, aged 8, who was the apple of his eye and who he loved to bits.

"Lee was a loving son and brother and loved life to the full and was liked and respected by his family and friends. He will also be dearly missed by his current partner."