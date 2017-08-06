One in hospital as 'serious' crash shuts Port Talbot road

Image copyright Google Image caption Cwmavon Road runs underneath the M4 in Port Talbot

A motorist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Port Talbot.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service said it was called to Cwmavon Road just after 10:00 BST on Sunday.

The "serious" incident happened near the junction with Heilbronn Way underneath the M4.

South Wales Police said the road is due to be closed for some time.