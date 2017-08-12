Swansea City FC 'very close' to Liberty Stadium deal

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Swansea council built the stadium which opened in 2005 at a cost of £27m

Swansea City FC is "very close" to agreeing a deal to take over ownership of its Liberty Stadium home, BBC Wales understands.

The Swans' new American owners have been locked in talks with the city's council which built the £27m venue.

The club and the Ospreys have played there since 2005, paying a nominal rent to the management company that runs it.

A 30-year lease could be sealed over the next few weeks allowing the club to explore more commercial opportunities.

That could include stadium naming rights and a possible expansion of the ground, which currently holds 21,000 spectators.

Swansea council leader Rob Stewart previously said Swansea Stadium Management Company (SSMC) - the body running the stadium, which is a partnership between the council, Swans and Ospreys - was "not fit for purpose anymore" following the success and growth of both clubs.

On the latest talks, he said: "We have had a series of very productive meetings and are getting close to a deal that works for everyone.

"I'm hopeful we can close that deal soon."

A Swansea City spokesman added: "Discussions are ongoing with the council. However there are still a lot of details to finalise.''

The Swans kick off the new Premier League season at Southampton on Saturday.