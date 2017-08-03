Woman killed and man injured in Ammanford crash
- 3 August 2017
- From the section South West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash in Carmarthenshire.
A Toyota Yaris was one of two vehicles involved in the crash on Tycroes Road, Ammanford, at about 15:40 BST on Thursday.
The woman, who was a passenger in the Yaris, has died and the man driving the car has been taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries are not known.
Dyfed-Powys Police has launched an investigation into the collision.