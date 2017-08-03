RNLI launches water safety campaign for people and pets

Image copyright Jan Godfrey-Coles Image caption Jan Godfrey-Coles with Blodwen

The RNLI has launched a new water safety campaign aimed at keeping people and their pets safe on the Welsh coast.

It comes after the charity rescued 218 dogs in the five years from 2011 to 2015 - about 68% of all animals rescued over the period.

Among them was four-year-old Staffie cross Blodwen who was swept 70m (230ft) out to sea in Burry Port last month.

"Water safety never used to be a major consideration," admitted her owner Jan Godfrey-Coles.

Image copyright Jan Godfrey-Coles Image caption Blodwen was rescued after getting caught in strong currents at Burry Port beach in Carmarthenshire

She said she regularly walks on the beach and Blodwen loves splashing in and out of the water, but on this occasion strong currents got hold of her.

Seeing her pet unable to swim to shore, Ms Godfrey-Coles called the coastguard and minutes later Burry Port lifeboat came to Blodwen's rescue.

She said "panic set in" when she saw Blodwen her drifting out to sea.

"I thought I was going to lose her."

Praising Blodwen's rescuers, she added: "I can't thank them enough. Not only did they save Blodwen but their presence also prevented me from trying to swim out to her and potentially putting myself at risk".

Alun Wells from Burry Port RNLI said Ms Godfrey-Cole did what they encourage any dog walker to do if their animal gets into difficulty in or near the sea.

"It can be tempting for dog walkers to enter the water and attempt to rescue their beloved animals, but by doing so they can put themselves in serious danger," he said.