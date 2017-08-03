Twin Town 20-year anniversary screening will be 'emotional'

Image copyright Twin Town/Figment Films/Agenda/Kevin Allen Image caption Rhys Ifans starred in Twin Town alongside his brother Llyr and Dougray Scott

Film director Kevin Allen admits watching Twin Town's Thursday open-air 20th anniversary screening will be emotional as he will "see mum again".

Up to 5,000 fans of the Swansea-set cult movie, starring Rhys Ifans and Dougray Scott, will attend the event in the city's Singleton Park.

Allen's mother Mary and uncle Roy John were in the film but, like other stars Huw Ceredig, Brian Hibbard and Dorien Thomas, they have since died.

"There'll be a few tears," said Allen.

The 1997 film centred around tearaway "twins" Jeremy and Julian Lewis, played by Ifans and his real-life brother Llyr Evans.

Image caption Twin Town was Swansea-raised director Kevin Allen's first feature film

The plot involved local businessman, rugby enthusiast and part-time drug dealer Bryn Cartwright and corrupt policemen Terry, played by Scott, and Greyo, played by Thomas.

Allen's mother's part was in a group of well-heeled ladies whose request for a taxi to Cwmdonkin Bowls Club is met with a foul-mouthed response.

"Imagine asking your mum to be sworn at!" said Allen. "But she loved being in the film - and we loved having her in.

"So at the screening, it'll be emotional as I'll see my mum again and my uncle Roy, who was a customer at the massage parlour where the Lewis twins' sister worked."

Ceredig, who died in 2011, played Fatty Lewis, the twins' father.

"We'll miss the great Huw Ceredig," said Allen.

Image copyright Twin Town/Figment Films/Agenda/Kevin Allen Image caption Kevin Allen is looking for an AC Cobra for Thursday's screening

"I remember him coming to rehearsals and saying I don't have say the F-word do I? He couldn't believe it."

Twin Town was Allen's debut feature film but Ifans, who went on to star in Notting Hill and The Amazing Spider-Man, is unable to make Thursday's screening.

"He's gutted he can't make it," said Allen,

"Rhys has sent a video clip from Berlin where he is shooting a movie. He's made a lovely speech.

"But to think about 5,000 people will come out and watch your film outside, 20 years on and when it might rain, is truly humbling."

The screening will include a hot dog van, in honour of an infamous scene in the film where the director's brother, Keith Allen, playing a farmer called Emrys, unwittingly buys a hotdog laced with drugs from the twins.

But Allen is still searching for the iconic AC Cobra and the two-tone BMW 525, cars in which the Lewis twins were seen joyriding, for the event.

"I had never had imagined Twin Town would have been such a cult film," said Allen.

Image copyright AF archive/Alamy Stock Photo

"It has grown over the years. It's a favourite among the armed forces and rock bands. And outside the UK, it's biggest market is Iran. Where has that come from?"

When Twin Town premiered, the only film to contain more uses of the F-word was Martin Scorcese's Casino and it has been estimated that there are 3.21 uses of the swear word in the film every minute.

"People have asked do I regret the amount of bad language but I don't because it is part of the language of the film," Allen said.

"And that's how some people speak. Every 'F' and blind took a lot of time and honing and polishing, the bad language wasn't thrown in."