Swansea Uni's £30m activity centre plan for Singleton Park

Plans for a student precinct, including a £30m activity centre, have been revealed by Swansea University.

The Grade II-listed Fulton House would be demolished to make way for the new building to link the east and west sides of Singleton Park campus.

Vice-chancellor Prof Richard B Davies said it would "transform the student learning, social, support, and commercial and retail spaces".

The plans have been submitted to the city council for approval.

They include social and learning spaces, support and welfare, catering, music practice and recording space, dance and performance space, teaching areas and retail.

Prof Davies said: "The student precinct and the new 8,250 sq m student activity centre will be at the core of student campus life at Singleton Park and will modernise the university estate."

If planning permission is granted, construction would start in early summer 2018, with work expected to be completed by early spring 2020.