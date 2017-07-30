Swansea food bank runs out 'due to school holiday'

Image copyright Eastside Food Bank Image caption Volunteers at Eastside Food Bank with donations

A Swansea food bank has run out of supplies, with volunteers making an urgent appeal to help restock it.

They believe the end of the school year has seen families struggle without the free dinners provided.

Usually about 10 people a day use the Eastside food bank at Mount Zion Baptist Church on Mansel Road, Bonymaen, but that number has risen.

Charity the Trussell Trust said school holidays in 2016 saw a 10% increase in people using its food banks.

Eastside has seen basics such as dried pasta and toiletries run out for the first time since it opened in 2013.

Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris called the situation "desperate", adding: "It is definitely because of families struggling with children on holiday."

Reverend Chris Lewis said more homeless people have also sought help and it is worrying they are struggling as referrals increase.

During July and August last year, 5,185 three-day emergency food supplies were given out by the Trussell Trust in Wales, compared to 4,733 in May and June.

Its director of devolved nations Tony Graham praised work to provide school meals.

"The next step must be to help families during the holidays," he added.