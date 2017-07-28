Body found in Ammanford search for missing Nathan Carmon
- 28 July 2017
- From the section South West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A body has been found in the search for a missing 18-year-old in Carmarthenshire.
Nathan Carmon was last seen on Thursday 13 July sitting on a wall near Ammanford bus station.
His mother Helen had appealed for help to find her son, saying "we miss and love him very much".
Dyfed-Powys Police said formal identification of the body was yet to take place, but Mr Carmon's family had been informed.