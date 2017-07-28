Body found in Ammanford search for missing Nathan Carmon

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police

A body has been found in the search for a missing 18-year-old in Carmarthenshire.

Nathan Carmon was last seen on Thursday 13 July sitting on a wall near Ammanford bus station.

His mother Helen had appealed for help to find her son, saying "we miss and love him very much".

Dyfed-Powys Police said formal identification of the body was yet to take place, but Mr Carmon's family had been informed.