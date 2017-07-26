Man who punched child in face at Aberavon Beach sought

Image copyright Chris Shaw/Geograph Image caption Police say the assault happened outside a cafe on the seafront

A young boy has been punched in the face by a man at Aberavon Beach in Port Talbot.

South Wales Police said the child, believed to be five or six, was assaulted by a "thick-set" man on Saturday at about 14:20 BST outside Remo's cafe.

The man, who is white and muscular with ginger hair and in his mid to late 30s, was pushing the child in a tricycle.

He was wearing a black or blue baseball cap and a bright pink T-shirt.

Police said he was with a woman who had long black hair, was wearing a long grey overcoat and pushing a toddler in a buggy.