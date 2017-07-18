'Fantastic teamwork' saves stranded Aberavon dolphin

Image copyright Port Talbot coastguard Image caption Local residents used buckets of water and towels to keep the dolphin alive

A stranded dolphin has been successfully returned to sea following a "fantastic" joint rescue effort.

Coastguards arrived at Aberavon beach, Neath Port Talbot at about 05:00 BST on Tuesday and said the dolphin was "very much alive" despite being in low water.

It was stretchered back to the sea and the local lifeboat made sure it reached deep waters.

Port Talbot coastguard said it was "very grateful" for the help of dog walkers and local residents.

Image copyright Port Talbot coastguard Image caption The rescue lasted over six hours

Image copyright Port Talbot coastguard Image caption The dolphin was stretchered back to the water's edge

Image copyright Port Talbot coastguard Image caption Coastguards said it is very uncommon for stranded dolphins to survive

A coastguard spokesman said local residents brought towels and buckets of water to keep the dolphin alive, before a truck was used to ferry water back and forth.

"Thankfully the dolphin made it to deep waters and survived, a feat that is very uncommon," he said.

"The fantastic teamwork ensured a good end to the unlucky dolphin's situation."