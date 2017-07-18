Castlemartin tank explosion soldier still in hospital

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption "Exceptionally talented soldiers" Cpl Neilson (left) and Cpl Hatfield both died in the blast

A soldier who was injured when an ammunition round exploded in a tank remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Two soldiers died and two were injured in the incident at the Castlemartin firing range in Pembrokeshire in June.

Royal Tank Regiment corporals Matthew Hatfield, 27, from Wiltshire, and Darren Neilson, 31, from Lancashire, were killed.

The other injured soldier has already been discharged from hospital.

The Ministry of Defence, Dyfed-Powys Police and Health and Safety Executive are all investigating.

Following the men's deaths, Lt Col Simon Ridgway, Commanding Officer of The Royal Tank Regiment, said: "The regiment has lost two real characters and feels truly honoured to have served with them. They will both be sorely missed."