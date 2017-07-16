M4 reopens after motor home overturns near Llansamlet
Traffic queues which formed after a motor home overturned on the M4 near Swansea have eased.
Motorists travelling east were temporarily blocked after the incident between junction 44 at Llansamlet and junction 43 for Llandarcy.
One lane of the westbound carriageway was also closed to aid emergency services.
Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene at 14:30 BST. Details of injuries are unknown.