Driver in hospital following crash on Llanllwni Mountain
- 10 July 2017
- From the section South West Wales
-
A motorist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on a mountain road in Carmarthenshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the accident happened on an unclassified road on the Llanllwni Mountain towards Rhydcymerau at about 23:00 BST on Sunday.
The car involved was a silver Peugeot 206.
Anyone with information is asked to the police on 101.