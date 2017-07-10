Driver in hospital following crash on Llanllwni Mountain

A motorist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on a mountain road in Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the accident happened on an unclassified road on the Llanllwni Mountain towards Rhydcymerau at about 23:00 BST on Sunday.

The car involved was a silver Peugeot 206.

Anyone with information is asked to the police on 101.