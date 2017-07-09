Girl, 13, in 'serious' fall at Fort Hubberstone, Milford Haven

From the section

Image copyright Geograph/Deborah Tilley

A 13-year-old girl has been winched to safety after falling at a disused fort in Pembrokeshire.

Police, firefighters, ambulance and coastguards attended Fort Hubberstone close to Gelliswick beach in Milford Haven just after 19:00 BST.

She was airlifted to Swansea's Morriston Hospital.

Her condition is serious but not life-threatening, the ambulance service confirmed.