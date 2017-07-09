Manorbier triathlon crash: Cyclist critical but stable
- 9 July 2017
- From the section South West Wales
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A cyclist who crashed her bike during a race is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
The woman was taking part in the Long Course Weekend when her bike collided with a car just before midday on Saturday.
She was airlifted to hospital after the crash on the A4139 near Manorbier, Pembrokeshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the incident.