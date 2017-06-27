Dog stuck on roof in Llanelli 'well' after rescue
- 27 June 2017
- From the section South West Wales
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An adventurous dog caused a bit of a stir after getting stuck on the roof of a house in Carmarthenshire.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service was called after the dog was spotted on Long Row, Llanelli.
A crew used a 10ft (3m) ladder to bring it down safely.
It is not clear how the dog got there, but firefighters said it was safe and well after being rescued at about 20:20 BST on Monday.