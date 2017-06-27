Dog stuck on roof in Llanelli 'well' after rescue

Image copyright Llanelli Fire Stn @StnFire

An adventurous dog caused a bit of a stir after getting stuck on the roof of a house in Carmarthenshire.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service was called after the dog was spotted on Long Row, Llanelli.

A crew used a 10ft (3m) ladder to bring it down safely.

It is not clear how the dog got there, but firefighters said it was safe and well after being rescued at about 20:20 BST on Monday.