Swansea hospital cladding checked after Grenfell Tower fire

Image copyright Google Image caption There are 550 beds at Swansea's Singleton Hospital

Cladding at one of Wales' major hospitals is to be checked in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire in north London.

Abertawe Bro Morgannwg health board said a section of the cladding on Singleton Hospital in Swansea will be removed and inspected as a precaution.

But it stressed the cladding was not combustible and not the same product used on the Kensington tower.

It said it would take "immediate action" if experts raise any concerns.

The health board confirmed Reynobond PE, the cladding material that was in Grenfell Tower, had not been used in any of its buildings.

It added: "All our buildings conform to fire and safety regulations and have been signed off by building control and the fire authority."

Singleton Hospital underwent a £3m facelift between 2010 and 2012, which included cladding the building with external insulated panels.

The cladding was aimed at saving energy and cutting annual heating bills by about £10,000.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The cladding material used in the Grenfell Tower was "not used" at Singleton Hospital, the health board said

Meanwhile, Hywel Dda health board said it had "undertaken an urgent review of all our buildings with cladding as part of our estates fire risk assessment".

Joe Teape, the health board's director of operations, added: "In line with those findings, we are reviewing our fire safety procedures and reporting fully to Welsh Government."

BBC Wales has also asked the other five health boards if any of their buildings have exterior cladding and insulation, and if they have carried out tests, or plan to do so.

They are yet to respond.