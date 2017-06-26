Man denies Swansea Quadrant shopping centre bomb hoax
- 26 June 2017
A man accused of planting a fake bomb at a busy shopping centre will go on trial later this summer.
The 21-year-old, of Portmead, Swansea, is accused of placing an article with intent to cause alarm.
The alleged hoax saw Swansea's Quadrant Shopping Centre evacuated on 24 May - two days after 22 people were killed in the Manchester terror attack.
He was remanded in custody at Swansea Crown Court on Monday and will stand trial on 26 September.