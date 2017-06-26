South West Wales

Two men arrested in Port Talbot after fight on train

Image caption Police on the platform in Port Talbot

Two men have been arrested after a fight on a train brought the service to a standstill for almost an hour.

British Transport Police officers attended Port Talbot railway station at about 19:20 BST on Sunday following an altercation on the 15:37 Paddington to Swansea service.

A 65-year-old man from Neath and a 44-year-old man from Swansea have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A number of passengers were also asked to leave the train.

