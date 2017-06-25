6,000 compete at Swansea Half Marathon
- 25 June 2017
Several roads are closed for Swansea Half Marathon with over 6,000 competitors taking part on Sunday.
The main race got under way at 09:00 BST with the closures in place until 14:00.
Swansea council advised motorists to avoid the area.
Meanwhile, about 1,000 people are taking part in Cardiff Triathlon with roads affected until 11:00.