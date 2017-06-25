6,000 compete at Swansea Half Marathon

Image caption Runners wait to start Swansea Half Marathon

Several roads are closed for Swansea Half Marathon with over 6,000 competitors taking part on Sunday.

The main race got under way at 09:00 BST with the closures in place until 14:00.

Swansea council advised motorists to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, about 1,000 people are taking part in Cardiff Triathlon with roads affected until 11:00.