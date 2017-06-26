A4076 in Haverfordwest: Night closures for one month

Image copyright Google Image caption The carriageway is said to be in a "deteriorating condition"

Overnight road closures will be introduced on one of Pembrokeshire's busiest roads for one month from Monday.

Resurfacing work is scheduled to take place along the A4076 at Freemens Way, Haverfordwest, from 26 June until 24 July.

The closures are between 20:00 BST and 06:00 and temporary speed limits will be in place during the day.

Alternative routes will be provided and pedestrian access will be maintained.

The work is being carried out by the South Wales Trunk Road Agent.