Nyah James: Bullying 'not a factor' in Swansea girl's death

Image caption Nyah James, a Bishop Gore School pupil, wanted to "see the world", her family said

A 14-year-old girl found dead in her home died after taking a drugs overdose, a coroner has ruled.

Nyah James was found dead in Blaenymaes, Swansea, on 6 February.

At an inquest at Swansea Civic Centre on Thursday, a coroner recorded a narrative conclusion.

The hearing was told it was not clear Nyah meant to take her own life, but bullying was not a factor, as her family had thought.

In May, Nyah's brother Jordan Clements was spared jail for sending abusive messages to four girls he felt were responsible for his sister's death.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment and two counts of sending offensive communications but the judge described him as being "irrational with grief".

After Nyah's death, South Wales Police warned people about posting "abusive, threatening or insulting" messages on social media.