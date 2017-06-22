MOD inquiry into Castlemartin tank incident deaths

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Cpl Neilson (left) and Cpl Hatfield were described as"exceptionally talented soldiers"

The Ministry of Defence is to conduct an inquiry into a tank incident in which two soldiers died.

Royal Tank Regiment corporals Matthew Hatfield, 27, from Wiltshire, and Darren Neilson, 31 from Lancashire died when an ammunition round exploded as they were in a tank at Castlemartin Range on 14 June.

An MOD spokesman said a "thorough investigation" will be undertaken.

Two other soldiers were injured in the incident.

One is still in a serious condition in hospital and the other has now been allowed home.

On Thursday, the MOD confirmed Dyfed-Powys Police is still investigating, but that it would carry out a defence safety authority service inquiry.

"Safety is of paramount importance to the MOD. In the event of a fatality or major loss of equipment a thorough investigation will be undertaken," the spokesman said.

"A service inquiry is one form of investigation that can take place, as is the case here.

"The purpose is to investigate what happened in order to learn from it and to make recommendations to prevent it happening again."