St Dogmaels parking 'blocking route for RNLI crews'

Image copyright Bill Boaden/Geograph Image caption Part of the main street through St Dogmaels

Parking restrictions are being stepped up in a north Pembrokeshire village following emergency access concerns by RNLI volunteers.

The RNLI said it was aware of congestion problems in St Dogmaels which is the main access route to the nearby lifeboat station in Cardigan.

It said it had led to delays in crews launching the lifeboat.

Pembrokeshire council said the restrictions will be in place in the next few weeks.

An RNLI spokesman said: "We would ask motorists in the area to consider that lifeboat crews will be using the route to respond to emergencies and park and drive accordingly."

Image copyright Google Image caption Cardigan lifeboat station

Double yellow lines will be painted in areas around Pilot Street.

A Pembrokeshire council spokesman said the measures will "ensure sufficient carriageway width is retained to allow opposing traffic flow and vehicles to exit without any potential confrontation which is what is presently occurring".

In addition, St Dogmaels council has asked the county council to suspend the parking charges introduced in the High Street car park during the summer season to assess the impact it has on the congestion.