Donkey's tail cut off in 'barbaric' Haverfordwest attack

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Eeyore will have surgery to give him a docked tail

A donkey has had its tail cut off in a "barbaric" attack in Pembrokeshire.

Eeyore was left with spinal fluid leaking from his tail after attackers broke into his paddock in the middle of the night.

His owners could not afford the £1,000 vet's bill so Green Acres Animal Rescue Centre adopted him and fundraisers donated the money needed in just 24 hours.

The charity said it "can't thank our supporters enough for their help".

The Haverfordwest centre's supporters donated money online after reading about Eeyore's attack on Facebook.

Natalie Thomas, 33, who looks after him, said: "It is beyond my imagination to try to think why anyone would think to chop off a donkey's tail like this.

"It's barbaric. A donkey's tail is mostly bone and so we can only imagine the horrific pain this poor guy has been through.

"His owners came to us for help because they couldn't afford the vets bills to put him back together.

"The police were called but they had no leads to follow. It was a total mystery who did this to Eeyore and why."

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Eeyore will be available for adoption once he has recovered

Vets at the specialist Cotts Equine Hospital in Narberth are now preparing to operate on Eeyore, who is believed to be about 10 years old.

Some more of his bone will be removed so excess skin can be sewn up to give him a docked tail.

Ms Thomas added: "When Eeyore is all healed he should have another 15 or 20 years of life left to enjoy.

"He is such a wonderful, gentle animal.

"Despite being in a lot of pain he stands calmly as we change his dressing every day and he loves all the volunteers.

"I can't thank our supporters enough for their help."

Once Eeyore has recovered he will be available for adoption from Green Acres Animal Rescue Centre.