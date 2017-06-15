Second soldier dies after Castlemartin tank incident

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Live firing was due to take place at the range from Monday to Friday

A second soldier has died following an incident involving a tank at a Ministry of Defence base in Pembrokeshire.

The Royal Tank Regiment soldier died on Thursday after he was injured at Castlemartin Range on Wednesday.

Another member of the regiment also died and two more were seriously injured in the incident, which is understood to have involved ammunition.

Minister for Defence, People and Veterans, Tobias Ellwood, announced the second death on Thursday night.

He said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time".

The MoD, Dyfed-Powys Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the incident.

What is Castlemartin Range?

Flags at the camp were lowered to half mast on Thursday following the death of the first soldier.

The MoD has suspended tank live firing as a precaution following the incident.

The death of the first soldier was announced on Thursday morning. BBC Wales understands he died at Morriston Hospital in Swansea.