MoD confirms casualties in Castlemartin base tank incident

Live firing was due to take place at the range in Pembrokeshire from Monday to Friday

Casualties have been confirmed following a tank incident at a military training base in Pembrokeshire.

The Welsh Ambulance Service and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance at the ongoing incident at Castlemartin firing range.

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokeswoman said: "My understanding is that there are casualties. As I understand it people have been injured."

The MoD is investigating.

The ambulance service said it was alerted to the incident just before 15:30 BST on Wednesday and an air ambulance was seen leaving the area.

Live firing was due to take place at the range from Monday to Friday.

Castlemartin is the only UK Army range normally available for direct-fire live gunnery exercises and is used by Army, Army reserves and cadets.

It is also used by civilian organisations and research establishments.

The range, opened by the War Office in 1938, covers 5,900 acres on the south Pembrokeshire coast.