Margam Crematorium to scrap fees for children's services

Image caption Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris had to take out a loan to bury her son Martin in 1989

A crematorium in Neath Port Talbot could abolish service charges for children aged under 12.

Margam Crematorium wants to follow Neath Port Talbot council's policy for free child burials in its grounds.

At present, no fee is charged for stillborn babies or children under one, but it costs £457 for children aged one to 16. The cost for over-16s is £585.

A meeting will be held on Friday where the crematorium's committee has been recommended to scrap the fees.

Swansea Crematorium and Coychurch Crematorium in Bridgend do not charge a cremation fees for children up to 16 but there is a cost to use the chapel.

Separate fees for ashes to be interred or scattered at Margam will remain in place.

The proposal follow's Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris's campaign calling on the UK government to abolish child burial fees.

Ms Harris had to take out a loan to bury her son Martin after he died in a road accident in 1989.

In March, First Minister Carwyn Jones said he would scrap child burial fees - a move expected to cost up to £1m a year.

Councils including Bridgend, Cardiff, Caerphilly, Swansea, Torfaen and Merthyr Tydfil have already dropped their child burial fees.