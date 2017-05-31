Man seriously injured at Milford Haven Puma Energy site
- 31 May 2017
A man has been seriously injured in an industrial accident at a former refinery site in Pembrokeshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the incident at Puma Energy in Milford Haven.
It happened just before 09:00 BST on Thursday and one man has been taken to hospital with serious injures.
Puma bought the Murco oil refinery site in 2015 after another sale collapsed, leading to hundreds of job losses.