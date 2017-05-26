Virtual reality treehugger experience at Margam park

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption This clip gives a taste of the virtual installation.

A virtual reality experience which allows people to encounter one of the world's most impressive trees is coming to Wales.

Treehugger: Wawona, which showcases the giant sequoia of California, won an immersive storytelling award at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

It will go on show for the first time in Wales at Margam Country Park, Port Talbot, from Saturday until 1 July.

The 15-minute experience is for four visitors at a time.

It was created in a collaboration between researchers at London's Natural History Museum and Salford University, using the latest 3D imaging techniques.

Image copyright Tribeca Film Festival Image caption Treehugger allows viewers to put their heads through knotholes into the tree with the aim of changing perceptions