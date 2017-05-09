Man lost at sea has 'links to France', police say

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police

A man missing off the Pembrokeshire coast may have been a French resident who once lived rough in the St Davids area, police have said.

Sea searches have ended for the man, believed to be in his 60s, who has not been seen since going in the water at Whitesands on Saturday.

Dyfed-Powys Police think he was wearing a Panama hat and have recovered a "Biggles-type jacket" he may have worn.

Dgt Dan Bower said: "We have some interesting leads.

"Reports say the gentleman was in possession of a large amount of Euros, which is consistent to a report that he he may well be currently a resident of France.

Image copyright Geograph/Mick Garratt

"We do believe he once lived in the area, possibility rough in Whitesands, maybe 15 or 20 years ago."

Police hope residents who lived in the St Davids area at that time can help as they "urgently" try to identify the man and contact his family.

"Maybe he came back to the area to see where he used to live for nostalgia purposes," added Sgt Bower.

Police think he arrived in west Wales at Haverfordwest train station and got into a taxi to St Davids where he was spotted on CCTV.

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police

He has been described as white European, in his 60s, of lean build, with a long face, short hair and distinctive white-coloured eyebrows.

He was wearing a dark coloured day rucksack, dark blue or black trousers and a dark blue long sleeved shirt or jumper.