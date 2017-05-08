St David's Head search for man missing in water ends

Image copyright Cered/Geograph

A search for a man thought to be missing in the sea off Pembrokeshire has been stood down, coastguards have said.

Lifeboat crews, coastguards and police were involved in the operation over two days following reports a man was seen clinging to rocks at St David's Head.

The alarm was raised at about 15:10 BST on Saturday.

Rescue teams had found a coat containing money in the water but there was no form of identification.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the search was brought to a close on Sunday evening and there were no plans to resume unless further information came forward.

The man was described as white European, aged in his 60s, of lean build, with a long face, short hair and distinctive white coloured eyebrows.

He was wearing a dark coloured day rucksack, dark blue/black coloured trousers and a dark blue long sleeved shirt or jumper.