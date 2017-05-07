Search after man goes missing in water off St Davids Head

Rescue teams are searching for a man missing in the water off the Pembrokeshire coast.

St Davids RNLI was called at about 15:10 BST on Saturday after a person walking on the cliff path at St Davids Head spotted a man wearing a backpack clinging to rocks in the water.

The RNLI was joined in the search by the Coastguard and a rescue helicopter, but stood down at about 21:00.

They resumed on Sunday morning and will search rocks and caves on the coast.

A spokesman for St Davids RNLI said rescue teams found a coat containing money in the water during the search on Saturday, but there were no forms of identification in the pockets.

The search involved St Davids, Fishguard and Broadhaven Coastguard rescue teams, St Davids and Fishguard RNLI Lifeboats and the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, as well as Dyfed-Powys Police.

Ieuan Williams from UK Coastguard said: "The search continues but we're also appealing for help from the community to find out who this man might be.

"If someone hasn't returned home or back to where they were staying, please can you contact either the police or ourselves."