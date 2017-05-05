Labour increases Swansea lead and holds Neath Port Talbot

Image caption Candidates wait as the count begins in Pembrokeshire

Labour has increased its majority in Swansea and held on to control of Neath Port Talbot councils.

In Swansea, it added one seat to hold 48 out of 72 seats.

Independents took nine seats, Conservatives eight and Liberal Democrats seven, with former Lib Dem AM holding on to his seat in Cwmbwrla, as has party leader Chris Holley.

Meanwhile in Neath Port Talbot, Plaid Cymru made inroads picking up seven new seats.

Counting started in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire on Friday morning and results have started being declared.

In Pembrokeshire, former deputy council leader Rob Lewis lost his seat in Martletwy to Di Clements of the Conservatives.

Councillor Rob Stewart, leader of Swansea council, said Labour had delivered for local people in the city.

"We came into this election on a very positive manifesto, offering people hope, aspiration, a better city, a better life," he said.

"We'd just delivered the City Deal for Swansea, the city centre is being rejuvenated, we're after the Tidal Lagoon - we're hoping to land that very shortly, and we're bidding to be the city of culture in 2021.

"We've demonstrated we can deliver for the people of Swansea and we're standing on an even more ambitious programme for the next five years."

This page will be updated as the results come in.