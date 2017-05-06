Swansea Wales on Wheels: Wooden car prototype on show
A prototype for a wooden car will go on show at Swansea's National Waterfront Museum at the weekend.
Designed and built in Caerphilly, Yr Glanaf - or The Cleanest - will be the main attraction at the Wales on Wheels festival on Saturday.
The electric-powered car has a body made of Western Red Cedar and is as strong and light as aluminium.
The three-wheeled vehicle also has a joystick for steering, accelerating and braking.
Speed is shown on the dashboard through pulsing, coloured lights to let the driver concentrate on the road.
Other highlights in the festival include a Wales-made Gilbern car and a Trabant, along with other wheeled transport from the 20th and 21st Centuries.