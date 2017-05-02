South West Wales

Missing Swansea mum Angharad Bullock and son, three, found

Angharad Bullock Image copyright South Wales Police

A mother who went missing with her three-year-old son has been found safe, police have said.

Angharad Bullock, 39, from Morriston, Swansea, was reported missing on 28 April, along with the toddler.

South Wales Police confirmed the pair had been found on Tuesday night.

Related Topics

More on this story