Missing Swansea mum Angharad Bullock and son, three, found
- 2 May 2017
- From the section South West Wales
-
A mother who went missing with her three-year-old son has been found safe, police have said.
Angharad Bullock, 39, from Morriston, Swansea, was reported missing on 28 April, along with the toddler.
South Wales Police confirmed the pair had been found on Tuesday night.