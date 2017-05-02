South West Wales

A485 reopens after lorry crash between Alltwalis and New Inn

Overturned lorry

A road in Carmarthenshire has reopened after a lorry overturned.

The crash between Alltwalis and New Inn was reported at about 12:00 BST.

A section of the A485 was closed for several hours to allow the lorry to be recovered from the side of the road.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said there were no reports of any injuries.

Related Topics