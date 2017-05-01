Swansea woman Angharad Bullock and son, three, missing
- 1 May 2017
-
Police are searching for a woman who has gone missing with her three-year-old son.
South Wales Police said 39-year-old Angharad Bullock was reported missing on 28 April, along with the toddler.
Officers are concerned for the welfare of the pair.