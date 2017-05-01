Swansea beach finds turned into sculpture at Elysium show

Image copyright Kathryn Trussler Image caption Artificial Christmas tree fronds feature in one installation

A Swansea-based artist is using waste which has washed up on nearby beaches in her new exhibition.

Kathryn Trussler's sculptures are fashioned from consumer waste including artificial turf and polystyrene.

Her exhibition, at Elysium Gallery from 19 May, was sparked by some unusual finds on Swansea's beach.

Ms Trussler said her work intended to make people question using non-biodegradable substances for fleeting purposes like packaging.

"The inspiration came from what I thought were just a simple pile of pebbles," she added.

"But when I looked closer I realised they were made of old, weathered expanding foam and, descending in size, they stacked on top of each other like the mass produced 'Zen stones' canvases you find at the doctor's or at a motel."