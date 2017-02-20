Muslim teacher 'denied entry to US' on school trip

Image copyright Google Image caption Llangatwg Community School in Aberdulais, Neath

A Muslim teacher from Neath Port Talbot has been denied entry to the United States while on a school trip.

Juhel Miah had flown to Reykjavik, Iceland, with the party from Llangatwg Community before boarding an onward flight to New York.

But before the plane took off on 16 February, he was escorted off by security staff.

BBC Wales has asked the US Embassy in London to comment.

Neath Port Talbot council has written to the US Embassy to "express its dismay" at the treatment of Mr Miah, who the local authority said had a valid visa to travel.

The school trip continued as planned but Mr Miah's removal left pupils and colleagues "shocked and distressed," a spokesman said.

"We are appalled by the treatment of Mr Miah and are demanding an explanation.

"The matter has also been raised with our local MP."

'Belittled'

Mr Miah, who teaches maths at the 700-pupil school, was also denied access to the US Embassy in Reykjavik, the spokesman added.

"No satisfactory reason has been provided for refusing entry to the United States - either at the airport in Iceland or subsequently at the embassy.

"Understandably he feels belittled and upset at what appears to be an unjustified act of discrimination."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption President Trump's travel ban sparked protests and legal challenges

On 27 January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting all refugee admissions and temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries, sparking numerous protests and legal challenges.

A week later a federal judge in Seattle suspended it nationwide - a ruling which was later upheld at an appeals court hearing in San Francisco.

Mr Trump is now considering a revised plan.

The council spokesman added that the incident raised concerns about the well-being of pupils on school trips.

The party returned to the UK on Monday after the week-long trip.