Defendant who slit own throat in court admits knife charge

A man who slit his own throat while in a dock awaiting sentence has admitted taking a kitchen knife into a magistrates' court in Pembrokeshire.

Lukasz Robert Pawlowski, 33, stabbed himself before Haverfordwest magistrates on 11 January.

On Monday, his case at Swansea Crown Court was adjourned for sentence until 6 March. He was remanded in custody.

Pawlowski, from Pembroke Dock, admitted possessing a knife and confirmed his earlier guilty plea to sexual assault.

Stuart John, defending, told the court Pawlowski, who spent six weeks in custody after his re-arrest at Swansea's Morriston Hospital, had not yet been assessed by psychiatrists.

Judge Paul Thomas said a report on the defendant was needed to assess his actions but "unfortunately" one could not be prepared for two weeks.

During the incident last month, witnesses were shocked when Pawlowski started making "frantic jabs" at his neck after returning to the dock from going to the toilet.

Paramedics were called and he was airlifted to hospital with what the ambulance service described as "serious" injuries.

Pawlowski appeared via video link for Monday's court hearing.

Judge Thomas said: "I don't want you to spend any more time in custody than you have to. But I can't make any promises."