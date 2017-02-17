Swansea council in talks over Liberty Stadium ownership

Image copyright Getty Images

Swansea council is in talks over releasing the ownership of the Liberty Stadium.

The council currently owns Swansea City FC's ground but is exploring a deal to sell or lease the stadium to the club's new American owners.

Council leader Rob Stewart said he was expecting a conclusion "soon".

The matter is set to be discussed by Swansea council's cabinet next Thursday.

The council paid £27m to build the Liberty Stadium, which opened in 2005 with the Swans and Ospreys RFC both playing there.

The clubs pay a peppercorn rent to the Swansea Stadium Management Company (SSMC) - a body running the stadium which is a partnership between the council and the two clubs.

But Mr Stewart said that the SSMC was "not fit for purpose anymore" following the success and growth of both clubs.

"For some time now we have said we are quite happy to consider the sale of the stadium or a different lease," Mr Stewart said.

"The American owners are keen to take control of the stadium because they would like to commercialise the asset to grow the Swans and that's what they're talking to us about.

"I'm expecting for us to come to a conclusion soon. I would hope that we are driving towards the same thing.

"My balance, as council leader, is to ensure we get the right deal for the taxpayer but give the club freedom to be even more successful."

A spokesman for the Swans confirmed that the club are looking to lease the stadium, which could include naming rights and expansion