Body found in River Loughor after missing man search

A body has been discovered in a river following the search for a missing man from Swansea.

The body was found in the River Loughor, between Garnswllt and Pontarddulais, at about 13:10 GMT on Thursday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the family of Gary Dunn, 38, has been informed along with the coroner.

Mr Dunn, who was last seen in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, has been missing since 12 December 2016.