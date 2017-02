Image copyright Google maps

Four people have been taken to hospital after a three car collision in Carmarthenshire.

The A40 between Nantgaredig and Whitemill is closed and diversions are in place following the incident at about 18:15 GMT on Friday.

A grey Smart Fortwo Prime, a black Volkswagon Golf and a grey Volvo were involved in the crash.

Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for witnesses.