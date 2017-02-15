Four charged after swans are shot in Haverfordwest

Image caption A swan at Withybush Woods in Haverfordwest

Four people have been charged following an investigation into the shooting of three swans in Pembrokeshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police received reports that two swans had been shot dead at Withybush Woods, Haverfordwest on 22 October 2016.

A cygnet was also injured and had to be put down.

Three men, aged 32, 23 and 19, and a 13-year-old, have been charged with firearms offences and offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

They will appear before magistrates.