Four charged after swans are shot in Haverfordwest
- 15 February 2017
- From the section South West Wales
Four people have been charged following an investigation into the shooting of three swans in Pembrokeshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police received reports that two swans had been shot dead at Withybush Woods, Haverfordwest on 22 October 2016.
A cygnet was also injured and had to be put down.
Three men, aged 32, 23 and 19, and a 13-year-old, have been charged with firearms offences and offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.
They will appear before magistrates.