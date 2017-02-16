Pembrokeshire WW1 hero's medals up for auction

Image copyright Getty Images

Rare medals won by a Pembrokeshire soldier during World War One are expected to sell for at least £12,000 at auction.

The collection includes a Military Cross and an Albert Medal for gallantry.

They were awarded to William Marychurch Morgan from Jeffreyston, near Tenby.

He led a series of night raids across trenches in Arras in France 1916, and also served as a lieutenant colonel in World War Two.

His medals were brought to an antiques valuation event in Tenby last week, and will now go up for sale in March.

He was first awarded the Albert Medal Second Class in May 1916 after flinging himself on an unexploded grenade during a training session.

The citation revealed how the temporary second lieutenant to the 15 Royal Welch Fusiliers had fumbled about in mud to find the grenade thrown by a colleague, before hurling it away from his troops just in time to avoid deaths and serious injuries.

Then in October 1916 on his second stint in the frontline trenches he led raids into enemy territory.

"On seven consecutive nights, he carried out valuable reconnaissance under intense fire. Later, he led a daring raid himself, accounting for one of the enemy. He has previously done fine work," read his citation for the Military Cross.

It saw him promoted to temporary captain.

Medal specialist for the auctioneers Halls said it was a privilege to be selling such an "exceptional" medal group and anticipates keen interest from collectors.

Just 290 Albert Medals were ever awarded during the hundred years when it ranked as the highest recognition for civilian acts of bravery.

The medal collection goes on sale in Shrewsbury in Shropshire on 22-23 March.