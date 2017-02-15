Swansea University study tracks nesting turtle numbers

Image copyright Nicole Esteban

The number of nesting turtles could be half of what was previously thought, researchers from Swansea have found.

They used satellite tags to track where and when female green turtles nested in the Indian Ocean.

The university researchers said it was more accurate than previous estimates, which were calculated from the number of tracks recorded on a nesting beach.

Yet the study found individual turtles laid about six clutches of eggs each - twice as many as previously thought.

The team also found that the nest locations of individual turtles were often spread over several tens of kilometres of coastline.

The study was led by Nicole Esteban, of the Biosciences Departments at the university's College of Science, who said it would help allow "informed conservation management for endangered species such as sea turtles".