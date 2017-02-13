Man hit by train and dies at Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire

Image copyright Nigel Thompson / Geograph

A man has died after reportedly being struck by a train in Carmarthenshire.

British Transport Police and the ambulance service attended Kidwelly Railway Station after receiving a call at about 11:35 GMT on Monday.

They said the man died at the scene and the death is not believed to be suspicious.

The train line has since reopened, but Arriva Trains Wales warned its services may be delayed.

Replacement bus services were running between Carmarthen and Swansea and Milford Haven, and between Llanelli and Fishguard Harbour.